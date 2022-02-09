StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.

Get StarTek alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of StarTek by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,739,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in StarTek by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in StarTek by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in StarTek by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in StarTek by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

About StarTek

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StarTek (SRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.