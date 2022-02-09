StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) to announce $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for StarTek’s earnings. StarTek posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 131.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that StarTek will report full-year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover StarTek.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised StarTek from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered StarTek from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on StarTek in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.
Shares of SRT stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.31. StarTek has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.61 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
About StarTek
Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.
