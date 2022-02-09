Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Makes New $2.88 Million Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 110,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,875,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,562,000 after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,261,000 after buying an additional 140,534 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 47,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.58. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $31.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.85.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.