Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 3,500 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 209.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGE opened at $71.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.75. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $121.42.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 88.83% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $294.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.