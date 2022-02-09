Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys 697 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned about 0.12% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 10.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,043,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 226,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 147.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity D & D Bancorp alerts:

Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.69 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $22.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.46%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.