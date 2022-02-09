Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 342 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lessened its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in Visa by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 20,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 13,030 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 53,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,903,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $1,221,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 203.0% in the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $440.75 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.20. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.10 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,930 shares of company stock worth $6,534,158 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.