Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Sells 131 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $121.02 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $138.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 74.79%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 103,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.35, for a total value of $13,841,946.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock worth $34,549,139. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

