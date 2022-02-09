Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.35. SFL posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $135.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DNB Markets raised SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

SFL opened at $8.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.08. SFL has a 12-month low of $6.67 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. This is an increase from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFL. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SFL by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

