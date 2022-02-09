StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.
Shares of STEP opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48.
In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 in the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.
StepStone Group Company Profile
StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StepStone Group (STEP)
- The Trend Still Appears to be a Friend of Simon Property Group
- Harley-Davidson Roars Back To Life
- Smoking Hot Results Sends Chipotle Mexican Grill Higher
- Here’s Why Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) Is About To Take Off
- Institutions Are Buying Alpha And Omega Semiconductor Limited
Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.