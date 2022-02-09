StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.97%. StepStone Group’s revenue was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of STEP opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, major shareholder Arg Private Equity, Llc sold 1,330,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $68,951,314.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott W. Hart sold 66,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,447,576.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,862,470 shares of company stock worth $96,531,820 in the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,485 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

