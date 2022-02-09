First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

First Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. First Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancorp to earn $4.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

FBNC opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. First Bancorp has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.02% and a return on equity of 11.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FBNC shares. StockNews.com raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered First Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.24 per share, with a total value of $98,775.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of First Bancorp worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 60.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits CDs and individual retirement accounts.

