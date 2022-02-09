BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BP opened at GBX 399 ($5.40) on Wednesday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 254 ($3.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 418 ($5.65). The firm has a market capitalization of £78.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 359.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 335.13.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.75) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.98) to GBX 600 ($8.11) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 401 ($5.42) price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 446.11 ($6.03).

In other BP news, insider Bernard Looney acquired 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 344 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £319.92 ($432.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

