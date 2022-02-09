PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE RCS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.05% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

