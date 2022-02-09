PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 29.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE RCS opened at $6.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.26. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $8.23.
About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund
PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.
