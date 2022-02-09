Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 728,073 Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners Inc (NASDAQ:BSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 728,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,121,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $8,748,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $4,800,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the second quarter worth about $1,440,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,934,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth about $2,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSKY opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70.

Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Big Sky Growth Partners Inc is based in Seattle, Washington.

