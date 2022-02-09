Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Sells 10,832 Shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 642,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kairos Acquisition were worth $6,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 768,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,455,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 727,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,061,000 after buying an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kairos Acquisition by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 326,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Finally, Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of Kairos Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,067,000. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Kairos Acquisition stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Kairos Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75.

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock or share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.