Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes $6.71 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,705,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of DT Midstream at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,555,000. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $1,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $24,923,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth $3,066,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTM opened at $52.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.21 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

