Voya Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 225,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,974 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,773,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,417 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,497,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,803 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,146.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 773,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,667,000 after purchasing an additional 766,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $80,687,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,542,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,654,000 after purchasing an additional 556,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $138.17 on Wednesday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $155.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.86.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.198 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

