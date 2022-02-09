Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Grows Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth $165,196,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,284,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,982,000 after purchasing an additional 942,126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 881,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 532,766 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,945,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $404,801,000 after purchasing an additional 457,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 11,680.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 393,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,299,000 after purchasing an additional 390,240 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $124.78 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.69. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

