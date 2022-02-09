Balyasny Asset Management LLC Has $35.46 Million Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 115.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,863 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $35,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $183.88 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.22.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Snap-on news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

