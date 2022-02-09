Balyasny Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,356 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $37,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNI opened at $122.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $123.61 and a 200 day moving average of $121.00. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 33.77%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.579 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Desjardins upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.47.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

