Financial Advisory Service Inc. Sells 100 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth about $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $487.14 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $438.81 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $498.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.28.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

