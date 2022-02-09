Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17.
In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
