Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.20 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. Onto Innovation has a 1-year low of $52.17 and a 1-year high of $106.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 171.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 3rd quarter valued at $850,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

ONTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

