Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Yum China’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

YUMC opened at $46.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78. Yum China has a 12-month low of $43.91 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on YUMC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

