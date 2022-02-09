Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Buys 35,589 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares during the quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Crane were worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Crane by 1.1% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Crane by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CR opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.65. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $81.58 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.20.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

