MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) will announce sales of $1.86 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for MasTec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.87 billion. MasTec reported sales of $1.64 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that MasTec will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.99 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $9.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MasTec.

MTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTZ. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 179.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of MasTec by 435.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $327,000. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTZ opened at $88.28 on Friday. MasTec has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $122.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.66.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

