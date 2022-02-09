Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.Belden also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.030-$1.130 EPS.

NYSE:BDC opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.39. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $40.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. boosted their target price on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Belden stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

