Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

NYSE ET opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Long bought 80,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 67,121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $500,051.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at $4,660,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 23.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 557.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 147,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 125,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 81,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.