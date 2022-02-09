Hyve (HYVE) Price Up 2.9% This Week

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $389,046.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Hyve coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hyve alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00049899 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,170.33 or 0.07209788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,990.57 or 1.00041057 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.21 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Hyve Coin Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 coins and its circulating supply is 25,646,075 coins. The official message board for Hyve is hyveworks.medium.com . The official website for Hyve is hyve.works . Hyve’s official Twitter account is @join_hyve

Buying and Selling Hyve

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HYVEUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hyve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.