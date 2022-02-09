Redd Reaches One Day Volume of $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,964.54 or 0.99981865 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00071011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00023110 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00025354 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $185.43 or 0.00421703 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

