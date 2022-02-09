DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. DHI Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE DHX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.

DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DHI Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DHI Group by 875.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in DHI Group by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

