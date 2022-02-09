DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Announces Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. DHI Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE DHX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35.
DHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
DHI Group Company Profile
DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.
