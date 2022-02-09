Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Trading Down 0.5%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.85. 1,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.86.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corp. engages in the provision of aerospace and defense electronics product. It operates through two segments: FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The FTG Circuits segment manufactures printed circuit boards. The FTG Aerospace segment designs and manufactures cockpit panels, keyboards, bezels, and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment.

