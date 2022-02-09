ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Shares Down 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.16 and last traded at $39.16. 3,112 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.11.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

