Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) shot up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.15. 475,194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 416,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GTBIF shares. cut their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$56.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Green Thumb Industries from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.05.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01).

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

