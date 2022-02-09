Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) rose 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $1.98. Approximately 20,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 39,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

WHITF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.95.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

