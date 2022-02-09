First Manhattan Co. Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $10,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 230.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CB opened at $207.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.80. The company has a market cap of $89.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $155.07 and a 1 year high of $209.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 20.41% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.31.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

