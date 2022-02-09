Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $11,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

YUM stock opened at $124.97 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.94 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $129.99 and its 200 day moving average is $128.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 38.54%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,296 shares of company stock worth $552,919. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

