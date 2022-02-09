Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $16,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after purchasing an additional 81,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after purchasing an additional 163,279 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 862,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.84. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.28 and a 52 week high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William bought 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,616 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VBTX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

