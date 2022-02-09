Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,670,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456,137 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.18% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $765,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Amundi acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,200,000 after acquiring an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

ICE stock opened at $127.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.95. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.04 and a 1 year high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.