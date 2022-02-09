Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $13.94 Million Holdings in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 411,716 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 90,095 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TripAdvisor worth $13,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,260,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $373,217,000 after buying an additional 717,951 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $84,768,000 after purchasing an additional 403,202 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,449,163 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $98,701,000 after purchasing an additional 181,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in TripAdvisor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,060,962 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $69,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164,424 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.52 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 23.31% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

About TripAdvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

