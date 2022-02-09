Financial Advisory Service Inc. Purchases 539 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 26.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,602 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $361.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.40. The company has a market cap of $377.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.02.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.87 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Home Depot news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.30.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

