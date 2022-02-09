Atom Investors LP Purchases New Position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 41,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in agilon health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

AGL opened at $19.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $44.83.

In other agilon health news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $118,858.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joan Danieley sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $81,429.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,614 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,156.

agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

