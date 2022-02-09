Atom Investors LP Purchases 14,427 Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI)

Atom Investors LP increased its stake in Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) by 58.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP’s holdings in Ryerson were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYI. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 85.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 74,972 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Ryerson by 5.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 212,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,147,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ryerson during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryerson by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 276,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYI opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

