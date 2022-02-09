VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,485,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,356,000 after buying an additional 677,786 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 981,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 105,119 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 775,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,298,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,950,000 after acquiring an additional 90,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,996,000.

HYD opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

