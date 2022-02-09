Financial Advisory Service Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Financial Advisory Service Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 21,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $113.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.63. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.56 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

