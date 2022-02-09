29,212 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP bought a new position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 29,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in US Foods by 4.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in US Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in US Foods by 7.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.02 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 245.95, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

