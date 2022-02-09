Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $146,000 Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 16,206.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149,259 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 197,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,268,000 after buying an additional 74,696 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 170,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,881,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 403,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,230,000 after buying an additional 83,276 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $690.00 to $692.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $726.11.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 7,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.17, for a total transaction of $4,638,267.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,195 shares of company stock worth $22,384,716. Company insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $617.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

