Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,843 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $333,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.0% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,798 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 589,342 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 121,669 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $14,938,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.4% in the third quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,764,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.76.

PXD stock opened at $220.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.83. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $127.13 and a fifty-two week high of $232.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

