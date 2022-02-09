Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 20,240 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 276.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,240 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,491,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,949,000 after purchasing an additional 233,372 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,827,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,312 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 10.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,265,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,252,000 after acquiring an additional 298,670 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $128,569,000. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.80. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.11 and a 1 year high of $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 65.64%.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $99,654.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

