Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.19 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 94,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 39,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.99. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.25, for a total transaction of $162,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,669 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,430 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

