Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in UGI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in UGI by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total value of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $40.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average of $44.94. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.15 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

