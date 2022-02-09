79,790 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the period.

Shares of MGY opened at $20.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $9.54 and a 12-month high of $23.34.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

MGY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,455,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $156,572,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

