PCSB Financial Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PCSB)

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

PCSB Financial has increased its dividend payment by 144.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. PCSB Financial has a payout ratio of 23.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

PCSB stock opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.65. PCSB Financial has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $20.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 5.03%.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Goldrick sold 5,000 shares of PCSB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $94,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

PCSB Financial Company Profile

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Loans, Commercial Mortgage Loans, Construction Loans, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdraft Loans.

